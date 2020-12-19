Remo D’Souza shares first video from home after heart attack, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor hail his spirit

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza is back home after a brief stint in hospital. Remo had been admitted after suffering a heart attack.

Late Friday, he took to Instagram to share an update for fans. He wrote in a post, “Thank you all for the love , prayers and blessings I am back... thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @__adonis____ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back ... and thanks to all my friends.” Alongside his message, Remo attached a short video of himself, surrounded by balloons, giving a thumbs-up for the camera.

“This made my day! So happy to see you safe home with your loved ones! Stay blessed n I’m coming to meet u as soon as I’m back in the bay! Love n positive healing vibes to u bro!” choreographer Terence Lewis wrote in the comments section. “So happy ur home stay blessed stay strong stay healthy stay happy always ... live life remo size !!!!” wrote Geeta Kapur.

Shraddha Kapoor commented, “Warrior Remo Sir,” and Tiger Shroff wrote, “Time to come back stronger than ever.” Actor Bobby Deol and singer Guru Randhawa dropped emojis.

Remo’s wife, Lizelle, had been sharing updates from the hospital. Thanking fans for their support, she’d shared a video of her husband, tapping his feet. Previously, Amitabh Bachchan had wished Remo a speedy recovery. In a tweet, Amitabh had written, “.. get well Remo .. prayers !! and thank you for your wishes.”

Also read: Remo D’Souza strikes heroic poses in hospital after suffering heart attack, Aamir Ali shares health update: ‘My brother is back’

His industry friends such as Aamir Ali and Raghav Juyal had also shared health updates with his fans, and commended his fighting spirit. “Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon,” Raghav had written in a post.

Follow @htshowbiz for more