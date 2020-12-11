Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Remo D’souza suffers heart attack, admitted to ICU

Remo D’souza suffers heart attack, admitted to ICU

Remo D’souza, ace Bollywood choreographer, suffered a heart attack on Friday. He was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and is in stable condition now.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 17:50 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Remo D’souza was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’souza has suffered a heart attack. He has been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital.

Remo underwent angioplasty on Friday and is in a stable condition now. He is admitted to the ICU.

Remo, who made his debut as a choreographer with Bollywood Dreams in 1995, created a strong foothold for himself in the industry after working on films like Chameli (2003), Dhoom (2004), 36 China Town (2006), Delhi Heights (2007), Rock On!! (2008) and London Dreams (2009). His first directorial venture, F.A.L.T.U., which released in 2011 was a hit at the box-office.

Remo also directed ABCD and ABCD 2, both of which were box office successes. He was also the director behind Race 3, Street Dancer 3D and Flying Jatt. On television, he has judged multiple dance reality shows such as Dance India Dance, Dance Plus and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Also read: Radhika Apte agrees war films in India are ‘quite nationalistic’, says ‘we have a long way to go’ in telling more human stories

Remo recently went to Goa to shoot a song. When asked about the experience, he told HT in an interview, “I’m a workaholic, and need to work., but because of Covid, I got four months of holiday. I got to spend time with my family, so in a way it was good. There were limited crew member, half of them wearing those PPE kits, but this is the new normal, and we have to lvie with it. We have to take care of ourselves till the vaccine comes out.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
by Neeraj Mohan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Farmers’ agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar
by Faisal Malik
Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain
by Anonna Dutt
‘Inspired by Bharathiyar’s vision of empowered women’: PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar

latest news

Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish wish Dilip Kumar on 98th birthday
by HT Entertainment Desk
Remo D’souza suffers heart attack, admitted to ICU
by HT Entertainment Desk
Farmers’ agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar
by Faisal Malik
Donald Trump has raised $207.5 mn since election day to fight lawsuits
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.