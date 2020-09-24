Renee Dhyani on losing out on a role because she lost weight: There will be more shows and opportunities

Sections
She may have lost out on a project, but actor Renee Dhyani says he is happy that she is fit and happy and is looking forward to different work projects.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:52 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Renee Dhyani started her career with the reality show Roadies and has done shows such as Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki .

Actor Renee Dhyani’s experience in the lockdown phase was stressful like anyone else, but she found her silver lining, however, that, too, came with a bit of a disappointment. She reveals she had to lose out on a show just because she lost weight during the lockdown.

“I was supposed to start shooting , but because I lost weight, the director and producer said ‘You look half your age’, and looked for other options. I’m happy looking younger, while others have to do surgeries on their face and body. Something good happened to me… there will be more shows, more opportunities,” she sounds hopeful.

The 29-year-old, who started her career with the reality show Roadies and has done shows such as Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki , is currently in the Capital. 

“I was supposed to come to Delhi when this pandemic started (end of March), but my producers didn’t want me to travel. My parents are also above the age of 60, I thought Mumbai is the major Covid city, and I don’t want anything to happen to them. I travelled recently as this is the best time. Also, at the airport, there were such measures, it was looking abnormal — it was empty! I’ve never seen the airport like this, is this actually the normal now?” she exclaims.

Shoots across the showbiz sector — TV, films and web — were recently given a go ahead by the government, albeit with a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place.

Asked if she’s willing to step out and resume any pending commitments, Dhyani says, “The scare is still high. I don’t mind shooting, but I need a safety assurance from my producers, that if anything happens, they are ready to pay insurance. Just give me an assurety, and also let me know what measures they are taking on set. The working is more than welcome.”

