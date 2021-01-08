Renee Sen says mom Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl is a man of few words: ‘Means a lot when he says he is proud of me’

Budding actor Renee Sen has talked about her equation with her mother Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend, Rohman Shawl. Calling him a man of few words, Renee has said that it means a lot to have his approval.

Renee is Sushmita’s eldest daughter whom she adopted in 2000. Rohman is a model whom Sushmita began dating a couple of years ago and he is an important part of their family.

Speaking about Rohman, Renee told The Quint in an interview, “All four of us are our own individuals. He is a part of our lives now and we really, really love him. We are learning so much about him and his family and culture. He truly, truly is supportive. He is a man of few words but it means a lot when he says I have done well. Because he wouldn’t express much but when he does, it feels really special.” Addressing him as ‘Rohman uncle’, Renee said that he told her he was proud of her when he watched the trailer for her short film Suttabazi.

In an interview with Hindustan Times Brunch, Renee talked about Sushmita’s reaction to her acting debut as well. She said that Sushmita teared up after seeing her in the film. “I think she cried a little. Alisah was very happy. She’s very observant, so when she says you’ve done a good job, you know you’ve actually done a good job. And Rohman Uncle said he was very proud of me,” she said.

Also read: Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma gorges on pizza as she steps out for lunch with husband Virat Kohli, see pics

Talking about how she landed the role, she said, “Suttabaazi happened all of a sudden, TBH. The director Kabir Khurana has been a friend of mine since school and I had casually mentioned to him that I’d like to be an actor. In September, he sent me his script and said, ‘You have to audition for this!’ I read the script and really, really loved it; so I bolted to my mum and showed it to her. She read it and said, ‘If you like it, go for it!’”

Follow @htshowbiz for more