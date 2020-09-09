Sections
Home / Bollywood / Renuka Shahane, Nikhil Dwivedi condemn demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office: ‘Appalled by the revenge’

Renuka Shahane, Nikhil Dwivedi condemn demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office: ‘Appalled by the revenge’

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi and actor Renuka Shahane have spoken up against the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 15:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

After supporting Rhea Chakraborty, Nikhil Dwivedi has voiced his support for Kangana Ranaut.

Actor Renuka Shahane and actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi have voiced their support for Kangana Ranaut, whose Mumbai office was partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday. Nikhil said that while he doesn’t endorse Kangana’s opinions about the film industry, he feels that she has been wrongly treated in this case.

In a tweet, he wrote, “I don’t support #KanganaRanaut’s often exaggerated & at times even dishonest allegations against the movie industry. I am SUPPORTING her on today’s happenings. What’s being done is WRONG.” He had previously responded to a tweet in which Kangana had claimed that the demolition was done in defiance with state Covid-19 guidelines. Nikhil had written, “There r 2 sides now. Both claim high moral ground but either don’t speak whn wrong is commited on another. We shud ve spoken whn #AamirKhan was being unduly targeted. As we shud speak now in ths particular case of urs!! Sadly we r as divided on either side as the entire nation is.”

 

Renuka Shahane, who had previously condemned Kangana’s comments comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, wrote on Twitter, “Though I did not like @KanganaTeam‘s comment comparing Mumbai to POK I am appalled by the revenge demolition carried out by @mybmc You do not have to stoop so low. @CMOMaharashtra please intervene. There is a pandemic we are dealing with. Do we need this unnecessary drama?”



 

The demolition was carried out on the basis of structural violations. Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner, BMC, H-West Ward under whose jurisdiction Bandra falls, told Hindustan Times: “We will carry out the demolition work on Wednesday over the structural violations carried out at Ranaut’s office at Pali Hill. Further action will be taken after the demolition process.”

Kangana voiced her anger in a series of tweets, calling it the ‘death of democracy’. Sharing a set of pictures of the demolition squad, she wrote, “Babar and his army.” Kangana has now returned to Mumbai after engaging in a war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Kangana had said that she feels unsafe in Mumbai, and had compared it to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a statement that Sanjay Raut condemned.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to Pakistan, shares pics of BMC demolishing her property: ‘Death of democracy’

Nikhil earlier in the day had also voiced support for actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on Tuesday on drug charges related to the Sushant case. “#Rhea I didn’t kno u. I dn’t kno wht kind of person u r. May b u r as bad as u r being made out to b. May b u r not. Wht I do kno is tht how its all played out for u is unfair, unlawful &not how civilised countries behave. Whn all ths is over we wud like to work wth u @Tweet2Rhea,” he had written.

