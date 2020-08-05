Renuka Shahane: Now two state governments are against each other...someone has passed away, there is no dignity or what?

Actor Renuka Shahane has, in a series of tweets, voiced what she’s feeling about the developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. When we reached out to her to know more, the actor says the only people who need to know the truth, more than anyone, are Rajput’s family.

“They’re going through huge amount of stress. It’s so sad that the whole conversation is conducted on social media or media… somebody says something, and the entire focus is on that. We’re not giving police enough space to conduct their investigation the way they want to. Then there’s political pressure. We want to know the truth, but is this the way, that you keep shifting goalposts and keep lynching, targeting certain people on the basis of absolutely nothing?,” she asks.

What also irked the 55-year-old, was a tweet by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister, stating that “Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live - for innocent, self respecting citizens”.

When asked to elaborate, Shahane tells us, “What got my goat was people accusing Mumbai of not having a heart. Where’s that coming from? Mrs Amruta Fadnavis has a lot of power, and not like you and me. If there’s something definite and you want to come out and accuse, you have your own government, what’s stopping you? But then again you’re shifting blame to some things nameless and faceless like the Mumbai city.”

Happy with the decision to hand over the probe to the CBI, as she feels it will put several speculations to rest, the actor says, “Everyone wanted a CBI enquiry as it is impartial and puts to rest all conspiracy theories regarding political intervention. They should get to the bottom of it. It has been a long time since his death. If the reason of his death was suicide and if there were abetters, they should be held guilty. Of it’s a murder, the murderers should be caught.”

Shahane, who a co-contestant with Rajput in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and her husband actor Ashutosh Rana, worked with him in the film Son Chiriya, feels the case has become more of Bihar versus Mumbai now.

“Are we getting closer to the truth? We aren’t. We’ll be taking longer because now two state governments are against each other. For Heaven’s sake , one person has tragically passed away, there’s no dignity or what? All you want to do is point fingers and lynch mob. Today, the target is nepo kids, tomorrow, the gangs of Bollywood,” retorts the actor.

Shahane slams the dramatic re-enactments of Rajput’s post-mortem that are being aired on some news channels. “People are conducting post-mortems on mannequins! Can you get lower? I said this even during Sridevi’s time, how they treated the bathtub on the digital space. Is this the kind of thing that’s going to get you closer to the truth? There are WhatsApp forwards from people, there’s no connection of family or friends. They come up with proof as if it’s the truth, and that changes every day,” she adds.

What she further finds “ridiculous” is people trying to pretend to be “closer”, and nobody actually wants the “truth”. She says, “Sab apni-apni roti sek rahe hain. I can understand if they’ve got problems with the conclusion, par aane toh do. Before the police has filed a charge sheet, how can we jump gun and say they’re not doing a good job?”

