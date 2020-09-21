Renuka Shahane on Kangana Ranaut’s ‘soft porn actor’ comment on Urmila Matondkar: Some think crossing line of decency, saying vile things is their freedom of expression

Actor Renuka Shahane doesn’t mince any words. Having been vocal on social media and off it throughout the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, she now feels that it is now no longer about him.

“The case was left behind long ago, when Kangana Ranaut was talking about Mumbai Police’ incompetence, targeting Maharashtra government for that, and calling Mumbai PoK,” she says on the tweet which Ranaut did after her office building was demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). She later equated it to feeling ‘raped’.

Shahane adds, “She also felt how Kashmiri Pandits would have felt, which is another shocking thing. It is her opinion, and she has the right to put it across, whether you agree or not is not the issue. All of this is not related to Sushant’s case. In fact, the first deflection happened by saying it was because of nepotism. It is not a soap opera, for God’s sake, we have lost a wonderful boy.”

Ranaut also attacked actor Urmila Matondkar, who was disputing her drug culture in film industry claims, by calling her a ‘soft porn actor’. Shahane feels it is not justifiable.

“It crosses the line of decency, there are some people who do it all the time, and there are others who believe that should not be done. It’s your choice, how you want to lead your life… some people think crossing the line of decency and saying the most vile things is their freedom of expression. What do you do about it?,” asks the 55-year-old.

She fees that a person’s social media account is a reflection of who they are. “If you ypurself are this, then your tweets are going to reflect that. If you are a vile person, your tweet will reflect that, and if you are decent, the same thing. It’s not a question of opposition, I think people within a family also don’t agree with each other on many things, but there is space for disagreement. But what I feel is just because you are against somebody’s point of view, you don’t have to be vicious against the person!,” tells us the actor.

While Matondkar recently told a portal that she doesn’t want to comment on Ranaut’s soft porn remark, the latter again took to social media and mentioned her. In reply to a user who raised an objection to her ‘rape’ comment in the building demolition, she wrote, “Where was your feminism you dumb a** when Urmila called me Rudali and a prostitute? You fake feminist shame on entire woman kind..” On this, Shahane says, “I don’t know about this. Rudaali is not a bad word, it’s a cry baby, it’s hardly something. She’s said much more vile things to other people. Even her tweet to Jaya ji (Bachchan, on her ‘thali’ comment made in Parliament on vilification of film industry) was not really sensitive. But I don’t expect that sensitivity only from her.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter