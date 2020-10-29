Renuka Shahane remembers onscreen mom Reema Lagoo, share their HAHK meme with Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘She’d have loved this’

Actor Renuka Shahane remembered late Reema Lagoo as she shared a popular meme doing the rounds online, which featured them along with Leonardo DiCaprio. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun meets Titanic meme has been going viral online.

In the image, Renuka and Reema are seen in traditional attires and get-up, perhaps performing a ritual. A young Leonardo is standing in front of them in the meme. His image has been used from an important sequence in the famous romantic film, Titanic. Posting the popular meme on her Twitter fleets, Renuka wrote, “Remembering Reema Tai. She would have loved this as I do.”

Renuka had written a long and emotional post upon the sudden death of Reema. “Reema Tai....the first time I met you, many, many years before I got to work with you in films, was at your home. You had made amazing “matkichi usal”. I couldn’t take my eyes off you.....you were so beautiful. Then I saw you on stage....” Savita Damodar Paranjape” “ Ghar Tighancha Hava”....you were outstanding.....what an immensely powerful actress you were on stage! I was in awe of you....a huge fan. I wouldn’t have imagined I would get the opportunity to work with you a few years down the line. “Hum Aapke Hain Koun”....I played your daughter. I would joke with you that I wasn’t suited to play your daughter since you are so beautiful....”looks department Anupam Kher ”. You would laugh full throatedly at this comment, slap me playfully and say !”

We used to share our Tiffin boxes, make-up rooms.....you were protective about me.....if an actor became too friendly you would help me get out of any such situation.....I could spend hours watching you get ready. Though you would want to get ready as fast as possible because you didn’t much care for spending time on make-up. You didn’t need it much because you were naturally so beautiful. Once I got my camera and asked your permission to click your photos in black & white.....you were a bit embarrassed but allowed me to experiment with what I wanted to do....I wanted to take a picture of you in the mirror.....You were thrilled with the photos....but they didn’t do justice to your beauty.....And the Hindi films you did didn’t do your immense talent justice....and life hasn’t been just in snatching you away so early! I’m sharing the black & white photos I clicked with a very heavy heart.....the last thing I wanted was to share them as an obit to you. Rest in eternal peace my beautiful Reematai,” she wrote on Facebook.

Reema died in 2017 of cardiac arrest at the age of 59. Reema was famous as the favourite onscreen mom in TV as well as films.

