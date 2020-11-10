Sections
Home / Bollywood / Renuka Shahane’s love-filled birthday wish for husband Ashutosh Rana: ‘Ranaji, love you forever and beyond’

Renuka Shahane wished husband, actor Ashutosh Rana, on his birthday on Tuesday. Sharing a collage of his photos, she wrote, ‘Love you forever and beyond’.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 08:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Renuka Shahane has posted a birthday wish for husband Ashutosh Rana.

Actor Renuka Shahane has shared a special birthday wish for husband Ashutosh Rana on Twitter. Posting a collage of his photos, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor wrote, “Love you forever and beyond Happy birthday Ranaji.” Actor Pooja Bhatt also wished Rana, “Happy Birthday @ranaashutosh10 You will always remain the most memorable #Dushman.”

The actor was referring to the 1998 film Dushman that starred Ashutosh as a serial killer; Pooja Bhatt was one of the producers of the film along with Mukesh Bhatt. The actor also won a Filmfare award for his performance.

 

 



Ashutosh and Renuka have been married for almost 20 years now. The two met on the sets of a film, which never released. “But at least we met,” Renuka had said in an interview. Ashutosh recently said on Kapil Sharma Show that he had approached director Ravi Rai, who wanted to cast the two of them in a show, to ask for Renuka’s contact number. “He (Ravi) warned me that Renuka doesn’t pick up unknown numbers or check her phone after 10 pm. He was right. I left a (Dussehra) wish on her answering machine with my name but not my number, hoping she’ll find a way to contact me,” Ashutosh had said in a Mumbai Mirror interview.

His efforts soon bore fruit as Renuka called him back to wish him in return. “I left another message on her machine to thank her for wishing me and the following day, she finally shared her personal number with my sister. For the next three months, we played phone a friend,” he had joked.

Ashutosh recited a poem as he proposed marriage to Renuka. The poem ended with a question to which Renuka replied in the affirmative. “She paused for a second and finally confessed that she was in love with me too,” Ashutosh said.

