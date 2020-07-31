Renuka Shahane : There are producers who can’t sustain, don’t blame them for choosing OTT

To wait or not to wait for theatres is the question that every filmmaker with ready films is posed with amid this pandemic. And while many of them are opting for OTT releases, there are some who have decided to wait till the cinemas resume, whenever they do.

“But what are producers supposed to do?” asks Renuka Shahane, whose next project is web film, Tribhanga.

She further adds, “I don’t blame the producers who want to show their film online. I am sure in a way it is a loss for them as none of them planned to release their film on an OTT. You have to be flexible now. My heart goes out to theatre owners. There are some producers, who can wait with their releases but there are producers who can’t sustain.”

The 53-year-old says there is no right or wrong here. “The only way that theatre owners can be supported is through the government,” she adds.

Talking about the issues that people might have in their mind about cinemas, she says, “We do not have any idea when the theatres will open, what kind of social distancing will be introduced. The ticket prices might go up will go up because theatres will also have to be maintained and how many people will be okay with it. Anyway people are scared of going to confined spaces.”

Lauding the OTT platforms for turning out to be quite a life-saver during the pandemic, Shahane says this level of digitalization in the country helped many sail through these dark times.

“Without it, we would all have felt very isolated, both mentally and physically,” says the actor, whose film Silent Ties is being screened at the ongoing digital Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival.

She also feels that not just as a viewer, as an actor too, in the last couple of years the OTT has opened up a lot more opportunities. “Every actor finds his or her own place otherwise everyone struggles for that one role on the silver screen. And that’s not necessarily available for everyone. There are other outlets now.”