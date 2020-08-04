Renuka Shahane wants justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘But this Bihar v/s Mumbai nonsense isn’t helping’

Actor Renuka Shahane has shared her views about the growing acrimony around the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She wrote in a series of tweets that while she wants justice to be delivered, the tussle between Mumbai and Bihar police is getting too messy.

Renuka was responding to a tweet by Amruta Fadnavis, the banker wife of former Mumbai chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. In her tweet, Amruta had written that Mumbai Police’s response to the case shows how Mumbai had lost its “humanity” and was “no more safe to live”. Renuka replied saying that Amruta’s words were unfair towards the police.

“@fadnavis_amruta this is really unfair to a city that feeds & homes millions. However tattered the roof or blanket, Mumbai gives residents a reason to hope, dream & smile even without Z security. @MumbaiPolice have been working tirelessly to keep us safe even during covid ½,” she wrote. “Please don’t politicize Sushant’s tragic death & use it to badmouth Mumbai & it’s people @fadnavis_amruta Instead you have all the power to help the police in their investigation by providing them with any details that you might be sure of,” she added.

When someone commented that there was nothing political about Amruta’s tweet, Renuka wrote, “There is! If she were the CMs wife, she wouldn’t make such a statement about Mumbai, whatever the circumstances. Remember Elphinstone bridge collapsing during @Dev_Fadnavis tenure? Many Mumbaikars died but she did not say anything about Mumbai not being safe or being heartless!”

Renuka replied to multiple tweets, talking about how she, too, wants justice for Sushant but the police must be allowed to work without pressure. “The investigation has to be conducted without pressure, either from media,politicians or whoever. If it was suicide & there was abetment we must bring the perpetrators to justice. If it was a murder, the murderers must be caught. But this Bihar v/s Mumbai nonsense isn’t helping,” she wrote. When someone asked if she ‘has no empathy’ for Sushant, she wrote, “Of course I do and that is exactly why I don’t want the entire investigation to be questioned without knowing what they have concluded. I want Sushant to have the justice he absolutely deserves. That is exactly why I am not jumping to any conclusions.”

Renuka also questioned the constantly shifting blame in the case. “The whole country wants to know the truth. First “Nepokids” were murderers, then “Bollywood gangs”, then mental health issues, the family has accused Rhea & her parents, now @AUThackeray is the culprit? Is this mudslinging getting us close to the truth? Ask yourself,” she wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. He was found hanging at his Bandra home. The Mumbai Police have questioned multiple persons in the case and the Bihar Police also got involved after Sushant’s father filed an FIR against actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna.

