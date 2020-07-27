Resul Pookutty says no one gave him work in Hindi films after Oscar win: ‘I had gone through a near breakdown’

After AR Rahman spoke on how a ‘gang’ was sabotaging him in the Hindi film industry, sound designer and editor Resul Pookutty has said he was also shunned by Hindi cinema after he won an Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire. He won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing, along with Richard Pryke and Ian Tapp, for the Danny Boyle film.

Replying to a Shekar Kapur tweet where the filmmaker said Rahman’s fault was that he won an Oscar, Resul said, “Dear @shekharkapur ask me about it, I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar... There were production houses told me at my face ”we don’t need you” but still I love my industry,for it....”

Continuing the thread, he wrote, “…it taught me how to dream… there were handful of people who trusted me and believed in me, they still do! I could have easily shifted to Hollywood but I didn’t and will not… my work in India won me the Oscar, I got nominated six time for #MPSE and won too… again all that for the work I have done here.. There will always people to run you down but I have far more faith in my people than anybody else!”

He spoke of an ‘Oscar curse’ too. “And much later when I discussed this with my @TheAcademy members friends they told me about #OscarCurse! It’s faced by everybody! I enjoyed going through that phase, when you are on top of the world & when you know people reject you, it’s the biggest reality check!”

However, he bowed out of any further debate. “All my post r not seen in my timeline, posting it here again so that it’s not wrongly interpreted.Oscar curse is over, We moved on.I’m also not liking the direction in which the whole nepotism discussion is going. So peace! I’m not blaming anybody fr nt taking me in their filmsFolded hands,” he wrote.

Earlier, Shekhar had tweeted that Rahman was being sabotaged in the Hindi film industry because he proved his talent by winning Oscars. “You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars . An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle,” Shekhar wrote.

Rahman had replied to this tweet, “Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do.”