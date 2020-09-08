Sections
Home / Bollywood / Rhea Chakraborty arrested: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says ‘God is with us’

As the NCB confirmed that Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested in connection with the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has welcomed the move.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 16:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB. (PTI)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has welcomed actor Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau, saying ‘God is with us’. She also shared a folded hand emoji with her tweet. Rhea is the prime accused in Sushant’s death case, which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. A separate investigation is also being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate.

Rhea was arrested by the NCB on Tuesday afternoon. The agency’s deputy director KPS Malhotra has confirmed the arrest. “The procedure to arrest Rhea Chakraborty is underway,” he said.

 

Rhea was questioned for the third day on Tuesday by the agency in connection with the death of Sushant on June 14. The NCB had questioned Chakraborty for about eight hours on Monday and six hours on Sunday.



The 28-year-old actor was confronted with her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in an alleged drug racket. Showik was arrested last week in connection with the case.

After his arrest, their father Indrajit Chakravarty had released a statement. “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind,” Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty (Retd), who has also been questioned by the CBI for days, had said in the statement.

