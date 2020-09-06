Rhea Chakraborty gets mobbed by media as she arrives at NCB, Richa Chadha says ‘social distancing jaae bhaad mein’

Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The 28-year-old arrived at the agency’s office in the Ballard Estate area at 12 noon. She was escorted by police personnel but she was mobbed by media persons at the entrance.

Pictures of Rhea struggling to make her way inside found their way online. Actor Richa Chadha was disappointed at how social distancing rules were thrown out the window. “Social-distancing jaye bhaad mein (Let social distancing go to hell),” she wrote.

Gauahar Khan also tweeted her shock at watching the videos. “I haven’t seen the worst of the criminals being treated like this even after being convicted! Let there be a trial !!! Absolutely disgusted with the way the media is treating her,” she said. “How dare they ???? Who are these cameramen ??? Jaahil absolutely jaahil ! Ab ladki ki maan , izzat , sammaan ka kuch nahi,” she added.

NCB has said it wants to question Rhea, the main accused in the death case, to take the probe forward in the case.

A team of the agency had early morning visited her home to serve summons to her for joining the probe, officials said. A team led by NCB joint director Sameer Wankhede had visited Rhea’s house located in Santa Cruz (west) area accompanied by local police and some women personnel. The team left after visiting her flat.

The agency has said it also wants to confront Rhea with Showik, Miranda and Sawant in order to ascertain their individual roles in this alleged drug racket after it obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly being procured by these people.

Rhea, in interviews given to multiple TV news channels, has said that she has never consumed drugs herself. She had, however, claimed that the late actor used to consume marijuana.

The NCB, over the last two days, has arrested her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and Dipesh Sawant, a member of the actor’s personal staff, in this case.

It is claimed that Miranda told NCB investigators that he used to procure bud or curated marijuana for the late actor’s household. Sawant was arrested on Saturday and he is expected to be produced by the agency before a local court on Sunday for seeking his custody.

A total of 8 people have been arrested till now by the NCB with six being directly linked to this probe while two were arrested by it when the probe was launched under criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rajput was found dead at his flat in suburban Bandra area on June 14.Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor are being probed by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

(With inputs from PTI)

