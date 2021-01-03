Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik go house hunting in Mumbai. See pics

Rhea Chakraborty was spotted out of her house, months after her release from jail. The actor and her brother Showik are looking for a new house in Mumbai and were spotted giving one a visit on Sunday.

Rhea was let out from jail on bail in October in the drugs case related to her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She and Showik were seen wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus pandemic as the paparazzi tried to click pictures of them. Rhea wore a pink sweatshirt, the message on which read, 'Love is Power’. Neither she nor Showik stopped to interact with the photographers.

Showik, who was also one of the accused in the case, was let out on bail on December 2. Both Showik and Rhea were arrested by the NCB in a drug probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Showik had been in jail since September 4, while Rhea was granted bail by the Bombay high court on October 7.

NCB alleged that Rhea and Showik used to facilitate drug deliveries and payment through credit cards, cash and other payment gateways. Showik had appealed for bail several times in the past in a special court and as well as in the Bombay high court which got rejected.

In a recent interview to SpotBoye, filmmaker Rumi Jaffery, who worked with actor Rhea in her upcoming film Chehre, said that the time she spent in jail has broken her. “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely,” he said.

“She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say,” he had added.

