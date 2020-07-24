Rhea Chakraborty dedicates post to Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of Dil Bechara release: ‘The hero of my life’

Actor Rhea Chakraborty remembered her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, ahead of its last release. She shared a post on Friday, hours before Sushant’s final, posthumous release, Dil Bechara.

Rhea called Sushant ‘the hero of my life’ and said she knew he, too, will be watching the film with everyone else. “It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you You are here with me , I know you are ....I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life ..I know you will be watching this with us,” she wrote.

Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green’s popular novel The Fault In Our Stars. It stars Sushant in the lead with Sanjana Sanghi and is directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The film will release at 7.30 PM on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rhea and Sushant were in a relationship for over a year but never confirmed it to their fans. Rhea received hateful comments and even death threats from Sushant’s fans after his death by suicide on June 14. Rhea broke her silence on the same through an Instagram post. “I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet. I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet. I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide,” the Jalebi actor wrote on Instagram while sharing the screenshot of one such rape threat post.

Rhea also asked the home ministry to launch a CBI investigation into the death of Sushant. “Respected @amitshahofficial (Amit Shah) sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step.Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty#satyamevajayate.”

Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14. Chakraborty and Rajput were set to share screen space in director Rumi Jaffery’s romcom.

