Rhea Chakraborty denies claims of living off Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He lived king size’

Actor Rhea Chakraborty in her first interview since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has addressed the several allegations made against her. Sushant died on June 14, and Rhea has been accused by Sushant’s father of abetting his suicide and siphoning off his funds.

Denying allegations that Rhea and her family were living off Sushant, Rhea told India Today that her 2019 Paris trip had been arranged by a company that had hired her for a fashion shoot, but Sushant insisted that they make the most of it. She said that she has proof to back up all her claims. “Sushant thought it was a great idea to make a Euro trip out of this, so he cancelled those tickets -- I have those tickets, in case I now have to prove everything -- and booked first class tickets, and the rest of the trip he paid for the hotels. He wanted to, and I didn’t have a problem with that. I had a problem with how much he was spending. I thought it was a very expensive trip,” she said. “But ultimately, he lived king size.”

Rhea said that she isn’t a ‘social-climber’ and mentioned that a year previously, Sushant had gone to Thailand with six friends -- all men -- and had spent Rs 70 lakh. “He went in a private jet, these were his lifestyle choices,” she said.

Rhea also addressed the debate around Sushant’s mental health. While the Mumbai Police concluded in its investigation that the actor had been diagnosed as bipolar, his family has hesitated to endorse this narrative, instead claiming that Rhea forcibly got him hooked on drugs -- both prescription and banned -- in order to control his mind.

Rhea said Sushant took a medicine before getting on the plane as he said he felt claustrophobic while flying. He didn’t leave the room for three days after landing in Paris, which concerned Rhea. In Switzerland, he seemed better. In Italy, Rhea said, they stayed in a Gothic hotel, which had scary images in their hotel room. “That night, he couldn’t sleep, and felt that the place was haunted,” she said. Rhea suggested that they check out, which he didn’t agree to. Sushant once against slipped into a shell. The actor confessed to Rhea that he had experienced depression in 2013, and had consulted a psychiatrist, and felt mostly fine afterwards, barring the occasional anxiety attacks. But during the 2019 trip, the feelings intensified. “So we had to cut short the trip,” she said.

