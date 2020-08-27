Rhea Chakraborty denies destroying hard drives, says Sushant Singh Rajput had never spoken of Sandip Ssingh

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has denied allegations that she oversaw the erasure of eight hard drives, on the day she left Sushant Singh Rajput’s house for good on June 8. It had earlier been reported that during his questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Sushant’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani had said that the two actors had multiple hard drives erased before Rhea left, seemingly after a fight.

In an interview to India Today, Rhea said, “This is a complete baseless allegation. There is no hard drive that I am aware of. No one came home to take care of the hard drives, till the time that I was there. If something happened after I left, between June 8 and June 13, when Sushant’s sister was there, she would know. Nothing like this happened in my presence.” Asked why Siddharth Pithani would make the claims then, she said that she doubts he even said it, and is ready to confront him about the matter.

It was another India Today report that said Siddharth Pithani had told CBI investigating officers about the incident, but did not know the contents of the hard drives in question. Vikas Singh, the lawyer hired by Sushant’s father, had even reacted to the development. “I think there’s something very sinister in this entire episode and it appears that there is the involvement of some big people in the case. The first thing that should happen is the suspension of Mumbai Commissioner of Police and DCP of that area,” Vikas Singh said.

Rhea also denied the allegations that she had replaced Sushant’s core staff after moving in with him. Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and cook Neeraj had all been working with Sushant since before she came into his life, Rhea said.

She also noted that she has no idea who Sandip Ssingh is. Sandip was present at Sushant’s house on the day of his death, at the hospital immediately afterwards, and also at the actor’s funeral on the following day. However, many people, including Vikas Singh, have questioned his relationship to the actor. “Where was he for the last year-and-a-half?” Rhea asked. “I’ve never heard of him, he’s never come home. I guarantee you his name won’t be there in Sushant’s call logs either.”

Rhea has been accused by Sushant’s father of abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriating his finances. She is being investigated by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

