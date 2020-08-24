Rhea Chakraborty didn’t even offer condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, says lawyer Vikas Singh

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh’s lawyer Vikas Singh has claimed that the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty didn’t offer any condolences to his family after his death. Rhea has been named in the FIR filed by Sushant’s father, who has accused her and her family members of abetment to suicide.

Making new allegations at Rhea, Vikas Singh told IANS in an interview, “Rhea has not cooperated with the family, she didn’t even offer condolences to the family when the mishap took place. Moreover, when the request for CBI probe was made, they opposed it tooth and nail. She may have put out a video in support of the CBI probe but her legal team opposed the same strongly.”

He also pointed out at the broken lockers at Sushant’s residence. “Two lockers from Sushant’s home were broken, now we don’t know who broke it, was it Rhea, was it the staff at his home or someone else, this is a matter of investigation and it would unfold when the CBI would proceed further in the matter,” he said.

Vikas Singh said in a statement on Monday that Rhea will be summoned by the CBI only after it has done its spadework. “They are examining everybody and once they are able to do their homework properly then only they will start grilling Rhea,” he said. He also hinted at the possibility of Rhea’s arrest if she “does not cooperate with the investigation or gives evasive answers.”

The CBI questioned Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai on Sunday. They also visited the actor’s flat in Bandra with them and the hospital where the actor’s autopsy was conducted.

Sushant was found dead at his residence on June 14. Preliminary reports claimed that he was suffering from depression and died by suicide.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

