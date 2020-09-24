‘Rhea Chakraborty didn’t name any actor,’ says lawyer as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet summoned

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has claimed that the Jalebi actor has not named anybody in her statement regarding the drug links in Bollywood. His statement came after the Narcotics Control Bureau summoned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in relation to a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death.

Maneshinde said in a TV interview, “Rhea Chakraborty has not named anybody in her statement. If NCB or anybody is making a statement that she has leaked, it’s totally false. There is no thread of evidence that suggests that Rhea Chakraborty has named anybody apart from what Sushant Singh Rajput had consumed all his life when she was with him.”

He was talking to CNNNews18. Denying all claims of Rhea being part of a drug syndicate, he said, “Being in the household of Sushant Singh Rajput cannot be termed as a syndicate. She has not dealt with anybody in her life and there is no allegation that she dealt with anybody else.”

On being asked about chats exchanged between Rhea and Sushant’s manager Jaya Saha, he said, “What Jaya Saha did with Sushant and Rhea was only prescribe or send CBD oil which is an extract of ganja leaves, which is not a narcotic substance. You can see on the bottle of CBD that it does not contain any narcotic substance.”

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khanand Rakul Preet Singh among others for questioning, an official said. He added Deepika has been called to record her statement on September 25, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor on September 26 while Rakul Preet Singh, Rajput’s talent manager Shruti Modi and designer Simone Khambata have been asked to appear on Thursday.

Earlier, NCB sources had claimed that there was a “reference” to Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the statement of Rhea. The NCB has arrested actor Rhea for alleged procurement and use of drugs.

