Rhea Chakraborty discussed buying ‘2 bags of weed’ with Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff Samuel Miranda, new chats reveal: report

New WhatsApp messages, accessed by a news channel, allegedly reveal actor Rhea Chakraborty’s conversations about procuring drugs. Times Now claims to have accessed hundreds of messages between Rhea and other members of Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff. Sushant died on June 14, and his death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, with separate investigations being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

In a January 2020 exchange, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda texted Rhea, “Hi, can you give Dipesh Rs 17,000 for 2 bags of weed? 1 for us & another for him & he will transfer it to us,” to which she replied, “Ya, we could.”

In April 2020, Dipesh texted Rhea, “Getting green for Rs 5K, 1 bag.” Rhea also asked Dipesh, “We currently have hash, right?” Dipesh is also reported to have texted Rhea, “One of my friends called me said his Peddy is gonna deliver it her in Bandra it is the same stuff we get from our ped.” Rhea texted, “Don’t get for now.”

In a November 2019 exchange between Rhea and her talent manager Jaya Saha, the actor reportedly thanked her for procuring certain substances for her. “So glad you’ve sent this,” Rhea texted Jaya, and Jaya asked, “Did it help at all?” “Yes calmed him down quite a bit,” Rhea wrote back.

In previously accessed conversations between Rhea and Sushant’s business manager Shruti Modi, they discussed his use of marijuana. “He was to completely stop weed and he said he quit it since yesterday. He has gone off to sleep I am leaving for the day,” two messages, from a contact saved as Shruti 2, read. The messages also suggest that despite constant medical care, Sushant was ‘still not healing’ and that his doctor should be consulted about further treatment.

Rhea’s lawyer has dismissed the reports. “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test,” he said in a statement. Responding to the messages, Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant’s family, said that it was ‘highly illegal’ for drugs to be administered to the late actor without his knowledge. He also denied that Sushant was a drug user. “Sushant was a fitness freak, someone who believed in yoga and meditation. He never did hard drugs or had such a clandestine lifestyle and consumption,” he told Pinkvilla.

The ED during its investigation found evidence of a drug angle to the case, following which the Narcotics Control Bureau launched its own investigation. “We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening, stating that during their probe into the financial aspects, they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned,” NCB director Rakesh Asthana told Hindustan Times.

