Home / Bollywood / Rhea Chakraborty dismisses viral ‘gunda’ video, says ‘truth shall prevail’

Rhea Chakraborty dismisses viral ‘gunda’ video, says ‘truth shall prevail’

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has commented on the viral video that shows her talking like a gangster. In a separate video, she said that she has faith in the judiciary, and hopes for the truth to prevail.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 18:45 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of abetting the suicide of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Actor Rhea Chakbraborty has offered an explanation for a viral video in which she can be seen talking about goons and gangsters. The video was carried by several news outlets amid public backlash against Rhea, who has been accused by her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s family of abetting his suicide. Sushant died on June 14, and was in a live-in relationship with Rhea, against whom an FIR has been filed under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Rhea in a statement to Times Now said, “I saw the black dress video. I was doing a stand up comic act. I like to do stand up comedy sometimes. Tai is one of the characters I play.” The video shows her using words such as ‘gunda’, ‘gundagiri’ and ‘apun tai hai’.

In a separate video, shared by ANI, the actor said, “I’ve immense faith in God & the judiciary. I believe that I’ll get justice...Satyameva Jayate. The truth shall prevail.”

 



Also read: Rhea Chakraborty says she was in live-in with Sushant Singh Rajput for a year, his father used ‘influence’ to rope her in case

After the FIR was registered against her in Patna, Bihar, Rhea filed a petition to have the investigation transferred to Mumbai. She alleged that there cannot be an “impartial investigation” in Bihar for the case and hence, she sought transfer of probe in the FIR to Mumbai. “In Bihar, there cannot be an impartial investigation and thereby she seeks transfer of probe in the FIR registered in Bihar to Mumbai,” she stated in her petition.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend says actor’s family pressured him to give statement against Rhea Chakraborty to police

Rhea in her plea admitted that she was in a live-in relationship with Rajput and has been in deep trauma due to the death of the actor, and has been getting rape and death threats. “Petitioner has also received various death and rape threats and she is in deep trauma due to the loss of deceased, which is multiplied further due to the media sensitivity of the case,” it said, adding that she has also filed a complaint at Santa Cruz police station against the rape and death threats.

