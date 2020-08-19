Sections
Home / Bollywood / Rhea Chakraborty doesn’t have the ‘stature’ to comment on Nitish Kumar, says Bihar DGP

Rhea Chakraborty doesn’t have the ‘stature’ to comment on Nitish Kumar, says Bihar DGP

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said actor Rhea Chakraborty doesn’t have the stature to comment on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 15:21 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in Supreme Court to transfer the FIR against her in Patna to Mumbai.

While talking about the statement that actor and ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty made in the court, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday said “she has no stature to comment on Bihar Chief Minister.”

The comment from the Bihar DGP came just days after Rhea approached the Supreme Court to file an affidavit seeking an end to media trial.

 

She reportedly has stated in her affidavit that Sushant’s case is being blown out of proportion as Bihar elections are just round-the-corner and also an FIR was filed in Bihar because the Chief Minister got involved in the matter.



Notably, holding that the FIR registered in Bihar’s Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death after the Centre accepted Bihar government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput’s father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Philip Belov, CEO of Antis Capital talks about how to deal with hate
Aug 19, 2020 16:08 IST
NEP 2020: Yogi govt forms task force to formulate action plan for implementation
Aug 19, 2020 16:07 IST
World Photography Day: Delhi-NCR lensmen turn to the ordinary amid Covid-19
Aug 19, 2020 16:04 IST
For Shivani Singh, blogging is passion but travelling is much more
Aug 19, 2020 16:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.