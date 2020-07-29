Rhea Chakraborty files petition to transfer investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Mumbai

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has filed a petition on her behalf, requesting that the investigation into the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput be transferred to Mumbai. Sushant’s father, KK Singh on Tuesday filed an FIR against Rhea under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“Petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in #SushantSinghRajput’s death to Mumbai: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer,” news agency ANI tweeted on Wednesday.

“KK Singh lodged the case with Rajiv Nagar police station against Rhea Chakraborty, and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty and others under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC. Sushant’s father has made a serious charge against Rhea and her family. He has alleged that she had kept Sushant away from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account. It was also reported that crores of rupees were withdrawn from his bank account,” Sanjay Kumar Singh, Inspector General, central range, had told Hindustan Times.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty threatened to frame Sushant Singh Rajput, used his credit cards, says his father in FIR

Sushant’s father, in his FIR said that on June 8, when Rhea found that bank balance of Sushant is going down, she left with cash, jewellery, laptop, credit card, its pin number and password and important documents and doctors’ receipts.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, at the age of 34. The Mumbai Police have so far questioned over 40 people in connection with the case. Rhea had previously requested the home ministry to ask the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the case from the Mumbai Police.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918)

Follow @htshowbiz for more