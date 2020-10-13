Rhea Chakraborty gets Riteish’s support as she complains against ‘bogus stories’, Ali Fazal on Boycott Mirzapur trend

‘Kareena Kapoor is the fashionable one, Karisma was more studious,’ says dad Randhir Kapoor

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has spoken about his two daughters, actors Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. Both have ruled the industry, having made their debuts within a decade of each other. While Karisma is seen in limited projects these days, Kareena remains among the top names in Bollywood.

(Read full story here)

Ali Fazal on Mirzapur 2 boycott calls over his anti-CAA speech: ‘I will not stop raising my voice. I am an artiste in a free world’

The second season of Mirzapur 2 is all set to debut on October 23. However, there have been calls to boycott the show over actor Ali Fazal's anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He is known for his role as Govind 'Guddu' Pandit in the first part of the series. The actor is unfazed by boycott calls and says he will continue to raise his voice as an artist in the free world.

(Read full story here)

Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz shows off the view from his plush sea-facing home, dad says: ‘A father can’t stop his feelings when his children do well’

Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz has shared a video of his new flat that he purchased as his Instagram Story. And beaming in pride was his father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary.

(Read full story here)

Riteish Deshmukh supports Rhea Chakraborty as she complains against neighbour for ‘false claims’: ‘More power to you’

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has come out in the support of Rhea Chakraborty as she submitted a complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation to take action against her neighbour for giving misleading statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The case is being probed by the CBI.

(Read full story here)

Gal Gadot announces Cleopatra movie with Patty Jenkins, Twitter debates whether she is the right choice

Gal Gadot's next big project is a film on Egyptian queen Cleopatra. The actor will reunite with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins for the movie.

(Read full story here)

