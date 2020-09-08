Rhea Chakraborty gives NCB names of ‘top Bollywood celebrities’ who may have consumed drugs: report

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly revealed the names of Bollywood personalities who may have consumed drugs. She made the revelation to the Narcotics Control Bureau during one of her interrogations in connection to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, according to India Today.

Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty provided the names of ‘top Bollywood celebrities’, and the NCB will soon issue summons to them, based on a list that has been compiled. The list will separate the 25 celebrities into three categories -- Cartel A, B and C. The report cites the ‘top official of the NCB’ as its source.

The report says that data recovered from the electronic devices of an alleged drug dealer that the NCB had nabbed earlier corroborates some of these claims.

Rhea is also said to have confessed to partaking marijuana. Rhea’s lawyer had previously denied that her client had ever consumed banned substances, and had even offered for her to undergo a drug test. Rhea in an earlier interview to India Today had refrained from discussing drugs, but had said that Sushant used to smoke marijuana.

Also read: Swara Bhasker defends Rhea Chakraborty, says no proof of murder, ‘but evidence that Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lied is emerging’

According to the new report, Rhea has said that drugs were also consumed on the sets of Sushant’s 2018 film, Kedarnath, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

The NCB has already arrested Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, and the actor’s cook Dipesh Sawant. Two parallel investigations -- by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate -- are also being conducted. Rhea has been accused by Sushant’s family of abetting his suicide. On Monday, she filed a counter-complaint against two of Sushant’s sisters.

Follow @htshowbiz for more