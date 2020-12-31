Rhea Chakraborty has become quiet and withdrawn, time in jail ‘crushed her morale completely’: Rumi Jaffery

Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery, who worked with actor Rhea Chakraborty in her upcoming film Chehre and was planning to cast her and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput together in a film, said that she will resume work soon. He also talked about meeting her recently and said that she had become quiet and withdrawn.

Sushant died on June 14, and different angles of the case are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Rhea, who was his girlfriend at the time of his death, was accused by his family of abetment of suicide and embezzlement of his funds, among other things. She was arrested on a drugs-related charge in the case and spent nearly a month in Byculla jail before being released on bail.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Rumi said, “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”

Rumi said that Rhea will return to work early next year and revealed that he met her recently. “She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say,” he said.

Earlier this week, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde urged the CBI to make their findings public, as ‘it is high time that there is a closure’ to Sushant’s death. “She was arrested in a bogus case with no evidence by NCB. She was harassed by various agencies and remained in custody for almost a month till the Bombay High Court released her on bail,” he said.

