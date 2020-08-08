Rhea Chakraborty has ‘nothing to hide’, will return for questioning a second time if need be, says lawyer

Sections
Actor Rhea Chakraborty has nothing to hide in the Sushant Singh death case, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde has said.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 09:16 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on Friday, to record the statement in connection with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. (ANI)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has said that she is cooperating with the authorities in the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Rhea, along with several members of her family, have been accused by Sushant’s father of abetting the actor’s suicide, siphoning off his funds, among other things. Rhea was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday.

The lawyer told Pinkvilla, “She has been examined and her statement along with her father and brother have been recorded. They had all documents in their possession including IT Returns. She’s always cooperated with investigations with police and ED. She’s nothing to hide. In the event she’s called again, she will appear at the appointed time.”

The assurance comes after Rhea’s brother, Showik, was reportedly sent back midway through the questioning to bring certain documents. Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said that she could be arrested if she tries to evade the ED’s questions. Speaking to Times Now, he said, “Now that she has decided to finally come forward in the interrogation, if she answers questions properly then probably she may be allowed to go. If she evades answers today, then she can also be arrested.”

Rhea’s business manager, Shruti Modi, who also worked for Rajput, also appeared before the agency soon in response to the ED’s summons. The statements of Rhea, Shruti and Showik were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.



Sushant’s friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani has also been called by the ED to appear on Saturday in connection with this money laundering case that stems from a complaint filed by the actor’s father with the Bihar Police in connection with his death, they said. Pithani is stated to be out of Mumbai at present and he has said in various news channel interviews that he was present in the Bandra flat on June 14 when the 34-year-old actor died by suicide.

(With PTI inputs)

