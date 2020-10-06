‘Rhea Chakraborty is still in jail while wild conspiracy theories are being mulled over’: Kanika Dhillon demands actor’s release

Bollywood writer Kanika Dhillon has joined the voices demanding the release of actor Rhea Chakraborty from jail. Rhea has been behind the bars since September 9 when she was arrested in drugs-related charges linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Kanika took to Twitter to know why Rhea was being denied bail. The judicial custody of Rhea will end on Tuesday.

She tweeted, “While d conspiracy theories r being mulled over- A young woman is still in Jail #rheachakroborty @Tweet2Rhea CBI has clearly stated no foul play... how long n under what charges can she be kept in jail- And denied bail?? @NCWIndia can anyone give some answers pls?!”

It may be recalled that on Monday, actor Swara Bhasker had tweeted about a similar demand. She had tweeted on Monday, in support of the Leader of Congress in in Lok Sabha, who had demanded Rhea’s release. She had written: “Well done sir!” and added applause emojis, using the hashtag “Release Rhea Chakraborty.”

However, the CBI is yet to give its verdict in the case and the probe is still going on. A few days earlier, the central agency had said that it is investigating all angles in the Sushant death case.

AIIMS panel’s forensic head Dr Sudhir Gupta has ruled out murder in Sushant’s death but AIIMS has refused to comment on this controversy. “The Medical Board has submitted the report directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation as required. Being a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by the Medical Board would have to be obtained from the CBI,” it has said.

In September this year, Rhea had been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over the charge of procuring banned drugs for her boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has been incarcerated in Mumbai’s Byculla jail and has been denied bail.

Sushant died in his Mumbai home on June 14. The family of the late actor, in late July, had filed a FIR in Patna, accusing Rhea of abetment of suicide, siphoning off his funds and keeping him away from his family. Rhea has denied all charges.

In three separate cases, the CBI, NCB and the Enforcement Directorate had been probing the case. The latter two had been investigating a drugs and financial irregularities angle in the death case.

For long, the supporters of Sushant had argued that there was murder angle in the case. Last week, a panel of forensic doctors from AIIMS had clearly stated that Sushant’s death was a case of suicide, not murder.

