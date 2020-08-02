Rhea Chakraborty left her building ‘in the middle of the night with family and huge suitcases’: report

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been named in an FIR filed by the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with regards to his death, left her residence “in the middle of the night”, a TV channel report has claimed.

A Republic TV report claimed the supervisor of the building where Rhea stayed has said that Rhea left three days ago, in the middle of the night, along with her parents and brother. “They left together in a blue car and had big suitcases with them,” the report quoted the supervisor as saying. Sushant hadn’t visited Rhea’s apartment since some time, he added.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 and cops have confirmed he died by suicide. Mumbai Police and Bihar Police are probing his death. Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea for abetment to suicide, misappropriating the actor’s funds and cutting him off from his own family, among a few other charges. While Rhea had earlier demanded a CBI probe into Sushant’s death case, after the FIR, she had filed a petition in Supreme Court to transfer the case to Mumbai.

Rhea recently released a video, in which she said that the truth will prevail. “I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyameva jayate, the truth shall prevail,” she said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

