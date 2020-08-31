Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant Singh Rajput’s house as his sister changed his medicines without consulting doctor: lawyer

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has made new revelations after text messages between Sushant Singh Rajput and his sister Priyanka Singh surfaced online. The conversations revealed that not only did Priyanka know about Sushant’s mental health condition, she was also recommending him to take medicines without any consultation with a doctor.

Satish told India Today that Priyanka recommended three anti-anxiety medicines to Sushant on June 8. Rhea did not agree with this and left his home later. “Rhea Chakraborty in her statements to the CBI and ED said that on June 8, Priyanka had chatted with Sushant. She asked Sushant to take three different medicines without prescription. Rhea protested as she said that he was already taking medicines prescribed by Sushant’s doctors. Rhea had an argument with Sushant regarding the same and then Sushant asked her to leave. Rhea then called her brother, Showik Chakraborty, to take her home.”

The lawyer added that the illegal prescription should also be investigated. “It is highly improper. They need to be prosecuted for making false hospital prescription. In the prescription, it is said that it was made in OPD, which is false. Sushant didn’t step out of his home. It should be investigated how Sushant got the prescription from Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital while sitting in Mumbai. It was a forged document,” he said.

The text chat between Priyanka and Sushant showed her recommending three antidepressants and anti-anxiety medicines. When Sushant said that he will not be able to buy it without a doctor’s prescription, Priyanka sourced one from a doctor in Delhi and sent it to him.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. Rhea is facing CBI investigation in a case of abetment of suicide lodged by Rajput’s father. The case is also being investigated by Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

