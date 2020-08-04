Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant Singh Rajput when he wanted to start farming, says family’s lawyer

The lawyer of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, Vikas Singh has made more serious allegation against the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Vikas says Rhea took over Sushant's finances and alienated him from his family.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Vikas said Rhea worked systematically to make Sushant more and more vulnerable. First she cut all contact between his father and him, then she replaced his house and management staff, and third, she took over his bank accounts.

The lawyer said that after all this, Rhea started overseeing his mental health. “Fourth step was when for the first time, Sushant Singh Rajput had started taking medicines. The family was completely unaware of this - what medicines he was taking, which doctor she was taking him to. She completely conjured up a situation where she could show there’s something wrong with him.”

He added that Rhea would sit in his meetings with film producers, demanding to be given work opposite him as the condition to cast Sushant. “Sushant finally told her that he wanted to do organic farming and take a break from movies. She realised he’s of no use to her anymore and she left. From what the family has told me, I feel this could be the trigger point. She walked out of the house, took all his medical records and would keep threatening him that she would make all the reports public. That was one threat he couldn’t take strong actions against her. She walked out of that house with the files and blocked him, which made him even more anxious,” Vikas said.

An FIR was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against Rhea in Bihar under several sections including abetment of suicide.Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

