Rhea Chakraborty pens emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has penned an emotional note on the actor, saying she is yet to come to terms with the actor’s death. She has shared two pictures of them together along with an open letter to the late actor.

Sharing her emotions on his untimely death, she wrote, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.”

Talking about how much love they had for each other, she said, “You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential.

She ended the note with a heartbreaking message for Sushant. “Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you....Eternally connected. To infinity and beyond,” she wrote.

Several of her industry colleagues expressed their support for Rhea in reaction to the post. Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh dropped heart emojis in the comments section. VJ Anusha Dandekar wrote, “I love you Rabbit and you are brave and beautiful and I know this was probably the hardest thing to write but I’m forever proud of you, you are all heart and soul. May you always know that you and you alone know your truth and your love story will be forever in your heart.”

Sushant had died by suicide on June 14. He was suffering from depression. Rhea was present at the time of her funeral and had also recorded her statement at the Bandra police station.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

