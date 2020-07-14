Rhea Chakraborty puts a happy pic with Sushant Singh Rajput as new WhatsApp display photo a month after his death

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has changed her WhatsApp display picture, a month after the death of her rumoured boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her new display picture shows the two of them together in happier times in the past.

Rhea and Sushant were rumoured to be in a relationship since quite some time and were occasionally spotted together on lunch outings and holidays. She had attended his funeral and has maintained a stoic silence ever since the actor’s demise.

Rhea Chakraborty’s new WhatsApp dp.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He was suffering from depression and died by suicide. Rhea went to the Bandra police station to record her statement in connection with the suicide of her friend and fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said. She was called to the police station by the investigating officer in the case.

Rhea Chakraborty at the Dr. R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead. ( Varinder Chawla )

Filmmaker Rumi Jafry had earlier told Pinkvilla in an interview, “Rhea had told me about Sushant being depressed and in fact, Sushant also told me that some 5-6 months back. I had asked him many-a-times about it but he didn’t disclose too much and I didn’t push much because I thought he might not be comfortable. Rhea would call me at their place sometimes and say that sir, aap aa jao, aapke saath baithta hai toh positive energy milti hai, khush hota hai (please come over, he’s happy when he’s around you) or he would come to our place. I knew he was seeing taking treatment for this and was on medication.”

Also read: Sara Ali Khan’s driver tests positive for Covid-19, actor informs her family and other staff have tested negative

The police have been trying to understand the reasons behind Sushant’s depression. The police have so far recorded statements of atleast 29 people, including Sushant’s family members, his close friends like Rhea, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant’s co-star Sanjana Sanghi, Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sushant’s father KK Singh told the police that he and other family members didn’t know the reason behind the actor’s depression. Earlier, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police will also probe the angle of “professional rivalry” which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more