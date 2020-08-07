Rhea Chakraborty reaches ED office with brother Showik to record her statement in money laundering case

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Friday morning to record her statement in the money laundering case lodged against her. She has been accused of misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore from her boyfriend, the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank account.

The ED rejected Rhea’s plea to postpone her questioning till her plea in the Supreme Court is heard. She had filed a petition in the apex court, seeking that the case lodged against her by the Bihar Police be transferred to the Mumbai Police. The Bihar government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, seeking to dismiss Rhea’s plea and calling it ‘premature, misconceived and non-maintainable’.

A money laundering case was lodged against Rhea by the ED after Sushant’s father, KK Singh, filed an FIR accusing her of cheating and siphoning off the late actor’s funds for her and her family’s personal expenses. Rhea and her family members have also been accused of abetting Sushant’s suicide.

According to legal experts, an ED probe differs from the one conducted by local police. Under PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), a person is presumed guilty until he proves his innocence, unlike normal criminal law, which presumes innocence until proven guilty.

Rhea has not commented on the allegations levelled against her. However, she shared a self-made video, in which she expressed her faith in the judiciary. “I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyameva jayate, the truth shall prevail,” she said in the video.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s death will now be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a move that has been welcomed by his family members. The investigating agency has registered a case against Rhea, her family members and two of her associates.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. The Mumbai Police have said that it was a case of suicide and a post-mortem report revealed the cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

