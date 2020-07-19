Rhea Chakraborty registers written complaint against unknown Instagram users for threatening her

Rhea Chakraborty was rumored to be in relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Mumbai police registered a first information report (FIR) against two unknown Instagram account holders for sending obscene messages and threatening Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty.

On July 16, Chakraborty shared a screenshot of the message that she received on Instagram. According to her, the user threatened to get her raped and killed. Rhea was being blamed for actor Sushant Singh Rajpur’s death and many social media users accused her of using Sushant.

She posted, “I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet. I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet. I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut?

“Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment. I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” she commented through her Instagram post.

After the virtual altercation, on Saturday evening Rhea visited Santacruz police station with one of her friends and gave a written complaint against the accused.

Abhishek Trimukhe Deputy commissioner of police (zone-IX) said,”On complaint of Rhea Chakravarty, an offence is registered at Santacruz police station against two Instagram account holders for sending obscene messages and threatening her.”

Police registered a case under sections 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 509 (Whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any word, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object) of Indian penal code and section 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of information technology act.

Sources from Santacruz police station revealed,”We have written a letter to Instagram and sought details of the Instagram user who sent her the obscene messages and threat.”

