Rhea Chakraborty releases statement: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister misbehaved with me, family’s allegations ‘fabricated’

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has shared a statement through her legal team, claiming that she had a ‘strained relationship’ with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and called the allegations of abetment to suicide against her ‘concocted and fabricated for ulterior purposes’.

Sushant’s father KK Singh had registered an FIR in July against Rhea and her family members for abetment to suicide and misappropriation of funds. On July 31, the Enforcement Directorate registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also registered a case against Rhea, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the actor’s death. Mumbai Police are also investigating the case.

The statement said, “Rhea and Sushant were known to each other over the past several years as they were both working in the Indian film Industry. Rhea and Sushant had maintained a cordial friendship and would occasionally communicate with each other. In April 2019, Rhea and Sushant had attended a party hosted by the film fraternity and shortly thereafter they began dating each other. Even though they spent a lot of time in each other’s homes, they officially moved in together in December 2019 and lived at Mount Blanc, Bandra, till Rhea left on the 8th of June 2020.” Here are excerpts from the statement...

Family’s allegations ‘total nonsense’

The current allegations being levelled by his family are total nonsense and an afterthought. No allegations whatsoever were made till the 27th of July 2020 by anybody in the family before the Mumbai Police or to any other authority. Their statements were recorded by the police in Mumbai. They are educated and have an IPS officer OP Singh in the family. The allegations are totally concocted and fabricated for ulterior purposes. Rhea denies all allegations of abetment of suicide, misappropriation of funds and others or otherwise. Both the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate have been handed over all of Rhea’s financial documents which clearly show the falsity of such allegations. She has not received a single transfer from Sushant’s accounts. All her Income Tax Returns have been examined by Police as well as the ED. Neither of them have found anything incriminating against Rhea.

Rhea was excluded from attending Sushant’s funeral

In the initial months of their relationship, when Rhea had visited Sushant’s house, his sister Priyanka and her husband Siddharth were living with him. On one night, in and around April 2019, Rhea and Priyanka had gone out to a party. Priyanka consumed copious amounts of alcohol and was behaving inappropriately with men as well as women at that party. So, Rhea insisted that they return to Sushant’s home. Upon returning, Sushant and his sister continued drinking alcohol while Rhea retired for the night as she had a shoot the next morning. Rhea was asleep in Sushant’s room when she suddenly awoke to find Priyanka had got into bed with her and was groping her. Rhea was extremely shocked and demanded that she leave the room immediately. Subsequently, Rhea herself left the house. Thereafter, Rhea informed Sushant as to what had transpired and Sushant got into an argument with his sister regarding the same. That due to the aforesaid incident, the relationship between Sushant’s family and Rhea had been strained since inception. Even after his death when a list of 20 people was made to attend the funeral, Rhea’s name was not included in the list and hence she was excluded from attending the funeral.

On Bihar Police’s role

Unless the Maharashtra Govt Consents to a CBI investigation, the Case cannot be transferred to CBI. Instead the Bihar Govt ought to have transferred the investigation to Mumbai Police as per the Notification issued by the Union Government. The very foundation of the Federal Structure is at stake by the present actions for Bihar Govt. As per law, the Bihar Police ought to have registered a 0 FIR and transferred the investigation to the Mumbai Police. The Bihar Police has no jurisdiction to investigate the case. Rhea will not submit to an illegal investigation.

There were various reasons that made Rhea apprehensive about the nature of the investigation that would be conducted by the Bihar Police. The Bihar Police registered the FIR on the same day that the complaint was received, despite a delay of over 40 days. The Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai without ever summoning Rhea to cooperate with their investigation. There were several newspaper articles quoting the advocate of the complainant as having stated that the Bihar Police were hesitant to register the FIR but did so at the behest of the political leadership in Bihar. Rhea has not shied away from cooperating with any investigating agency till date, but she is entitled to a fair and impartial investigation by an agency which has jurisdiction to investigate the case. The manner in which the proceedings were instituted and being conducted in Bihar made it appear unlikely that she would receive a fair treatment.

Rhea doesn’t know Aaditya Thackeray

Rhea does not know and has never met Aaditya Thackeray till today. Neither has she ever spoken to him telephonically or otherwise. Though she has heard of him as a leader of the Shiv Sena. She knows and has met Dino Morea socially as he is her senior in the film industry.