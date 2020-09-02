Sections
Home / Bollywood / Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik asks for drugs for ‘dad’ in newly accessed chat messages

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik asks for drugs for ‘dad’ in newly accessed chat messages

CBI has accessed a chat between Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and a drug peddler, in which he asked him for drugs.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 09:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were questioned by the CBI this week.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found new evidences in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. As per a report in Times Now, the CBI has accessed a WhatsApp chat between actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and a drug peddler.

The chat messages show Showik asking the drug peddler for ‘boom’ for ‘Dad’. It is not known whether ‘Dad’ refers to Rhea and Showik’s father Indrajit Chakraborty or another person whom he as nicknamed ‘Dad’. “Wanted a boom bro, dad wants... Didn’t realise his maal is over,” Showik’s message read. The peddler said that he has run out of ‘stock’ and will get it for him tomorrow.

 Rhea’s parents were questioned on Tuesday by the CBI for the first time in connection with the case. Her father Indrajeet and mother Sandhya reached the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina, where the CBI probe team is stationed, around 11 am and left in the evening after over eight hours of interrogation, a police official said.

The CBI continued the interrogation of her brother, who was called for questioning for the first time last week, on Tuesday also. Showik was accompanying his parents when the trio reached the DRDO guest house in a car which was escorted by a police vehicle, the official said.



Rhea and her parents are among those named in the FIR registered by the Patna police for allegedly abetting Sushant’s suicide and misappropriating his money. Sushant was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 following which the Mumbai Police had registered a case of accidental death and recorded statements of nearly three dozen people. The case was handed to CBI by the Supreme Court last month.

