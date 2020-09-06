Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik gets arrested by NCB: will the drug mafia finally be exposed?

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty, was arrested by the Narcostics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday. Rhea was the girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and industry people feel it’s the first step to clarity on Rajput’s death.

Shekhar Suman, who has been very vocal on the entire case, says this is a ‘wonderful’ development.

“Since we started fighting, the case has been meandering, there was a time when we were getting exhausted, this is like a light at the end of the tunnel, it’s the breakthrough which was needed. It looks like Rhea could be next. They have finally given in, and it will lead to not just Rhea but many other suspects,” says the actor-host.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, says he doesn’t consider himself as ‘Sherlock Holmes’ to judge whether someone is guilty or not, he believes that the drug culture is sure to be exposed.

“Some dangerous narco terrorist groups are present through Bollywood, and they should be exposed. I don’t think young, innocent actors who are smoking weed or something, they should be caught, but through them, they can definitely catch the anti India criminal forces,” he tells us.

Echoing the sentiment for seeking justice is actor Kamya Panjabi too. She says, “I obviously feel that after Showik, it could be Rhea next, if she is the culprit. We have read those WhatsApp chats (about alleged spiking of Rajput’s drinks by Chakraborty with drugs). I don’t know how true they are, but if it is, then what are we waiting for?”

Agnihotri admits that a drug culture is indeed present in the industry. He reveals, “Parties are full of cocaine, there is a very close knit section… if you are a part of that, then you will get roles and jobs. If not, you are out. In fact, I did an episode recently on social media, where we researched and calculated that most old people are out of work for the simple reason that they are not part of this cocaine culture.”

Adding that it’s not just the film industry where it happens, Suman tells us, “Yes, it’s in the industry more so because expensive drugs can only be acquired by rich and famous, because of their stardom and flying high all the time. This needs to be cleansed up once and for all. This is a terrible menace.”

Actor Samir Soni feels though he hasn’t seen the drug culture first hand, this development in Rajput’s case is just the beginning. “The central agencies are working in the right direction and exposing everything. I think they will clear up shady dealings in the industry, and by and large whether it’s Bollywood, politics, drug mafia,” he says.

