Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik pens moving note for Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘My gut tells me you’re at a better place’

In a heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty reminisced about his happy memories with the late actor and said that the news of his death was difficult to digest. Showik wished he could ‘change Newton’s laws and gravitate’ Sushant back.

Showik wrote, “I haven’t processed the fact that you aren’t here anymore..smiling at the smallest of things,laughing like there’s no tomorrow.Happiness for you was not a marker but extreme compassion was.You believed in love and spreading as much love as you could even though you were fighting a battle of your own..You taught me how to look at life with your perspective and I did and saw that you had already lived life more than anyone could’ve imagined- you made me live with your perspective ,your vision to change the world.”

Calling Sushant his ‘brother’, Showik said that a part of him would never be able to come to terms with the loss. “I don’t think anything I say will suffice the relationship we shared.My brother ,I looked up to you and now I look up in the sky and see you but guess what?I dont even need a telescope to see the biggest and brightest star.You always believed in my gut,and now my gut tells me you’re at a better place so I believe it. There is a huge part of me which will never be able to reason with the fact that you’re not here anymore.How do I generate the flow state in me the way you instilled it in everyone around you.... the most humble human I have ever come across.”

Showik imagined Sushant as having unravelled the mysteries of the universe and ‘sitting with your evening chai and watching the sun right beside you.’ He wrote, “You were a catalyst in my life and drove me to effervescence.. The epitome of intelligence.. Only If I could change newtons laws and gravitate you back here. I know you must have already found out everything about the galaxies and the black hole...sitting with your evening chai and watching the sun right beside you.. My love for you will always make my heart feel full..”

Showik, who wrote the note before the release of Dil Bechara on Friday, ended it with, “The man with the biggest heart and the strongest soul..Today your movie releases and for one last time we can all sit and watch the greatest performer of all time and celebrate him forever. Rest in peace mere bhai. Jai shiv shambhoo.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He was in a relationship with Rhea, who has appealed to the home ministry to transfer the investigation of his death to the Central Bureau of Investigation from the Mumbai Police. “I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step.” she wrote in an Instagram post.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

