Rhea Chakraborty’s co-star Kajol Tyagi targets her, claims she was ‘oozing negativity’ during Jalebi

Kajol Tyagi, who worked with Rhea Chakraborty in Jalebi, has accused her of ‘faking grief’ in the video released by her after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an abetment to suicide case against her and her family. Kajol also claimed that Rhea was ‘oozing negativity’ during the shoot of Jalebi.

Responding to Rhea’s video statement, television actor Krissann Barretto wrote on Instagram, “After he (Sushant) started dating this female he was not allowed to be in touch with any of us !! All of his friends !! His numbers were changed and we all know that ! We all tried reaching him but we could not! The statement from his dad says she didn’t even let him talk to his family! @rhea_chakraborty yes the truth will be out we will make sure! Satyamev jayate back at you!”

In response to Krissann’s comment, Kajol wrote, “@krissannb I’m insanely proud of you for commenting I was part of jalebi before it went for the reshoot and shot with her for a couple of weeks and I remember Rhea oozing negativity. Literally. I mean in this video also keeping hands folded so that body language experts have a harder time? Well it’s evident she’s faking grief.”

Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea and her family last week, alleging abetment to suicide. The FIR alleged that Rhea misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s bank account, did not allow him to meet his family and threatened to frame him for the death of his ex-manager, Disha Salian.

Rhea then released a video, in which she seemed to hold back her tears and said, “I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyameva jayate, the truth shall prevail.”

