Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit on rejection of her bail plea: ‘No father can bear injustice on his daughter. I should die’

Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty took to Twitter to share his disappointment and anger on the arrest of his daughter and the rejection of her bail plea in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. In a reaction to a follower’s tweet, he said, “No father can bear injustice on his daughter. I should die.” He said that the entire country is hell bent to send Rhea behind bars without any proof.

Sharing an update in Rhea’s arrest, he tweeted, “Rhea Chakraborty bail rejected. Next act likely in sessions court on Thursday!” Rhea, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday after her bail plea was rejected by the court.

Indrajit also shared a quote on Twitter, which was soon shared by several of Bollywood celebrities as they came in support of Rhea. He wrote, “Roses are red. Violets are blue. Let’s smash the patriarchy. Me and you.. #JusticeForRhea.”

Talking about Sushant, he said, “So here is most inconvenient truth: if NCB case stands in court,then Sushant if he was alive would have been prime accused as a consumer, procurer and financier of drugs! So much for Justice for SSR: this is what the campaign has done: a fine actor’s legacy tied to drug abuse!”

“I knew Sushant very well....He will be very sad today,” he wrote in another tweet. He further asked, “All this coz her now dead boyfriend smoked weed?? Weed????? I want all the stoners on my list to take this personally. Wtf is on in this country??!!!!! Poor Rhea. #justiceforrhea.”

A retired Army veteran, he also urged his Army friends to come out in his support. “My Dear Army Friends, I never urged for your help, but today being a Helpless Father, I demand for your support.” He said in one of his tweets that he will meet Shiv Sena leader Raj Thackeray on Wednesday regarding the matter.

In its remand application of Rhea, NCB stated that she is an active member of a “drug syndicate” and used to manage finance for drug procurement along with the late actor. It said that she revealed about her involvement in the procurement of drugs and financial transactions and also her instructions to Dipesh Sawant, Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda.

Sawant was arrested by the NCB for his role in procuring and handling of drugs. Showik and Miranda have also been arrested in the same case.

