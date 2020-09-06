Rhea Chakraborty’s father issues statement after son Showik’s arrest: ‘Congratulations India, next on line is my daughter’

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty has issued a statement in which he has expresses his dejection at the arrest of his son, Showik. Rhea’s brother was arrested on Friday in Mumbai.

Indrajit, Lt Col (retd), was quoted in India Today as saying: “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind.”

His statement came after Showik and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested on Friday evening, as part of the probe into Sushant’s death by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Showik and Samuel were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. As per a PTI report, teams of NCB had searched the residences of Showik in Santa Cruz (West) area and Samuel Miranda in suburban Andheri (West) area.

The NCB on Saturday also arrested Sushant’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant in connection with the drugs probe. “NCB has arrested Dipesh Sawant, the house helper of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with the late actor’s death case,” said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB.

The NCB had initiated a probe after it received a communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), with regard to chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sushant died on June 14 in Mumbai, after which the Mumbai Police began investigation into the case. In July, KK Singh, father of the late actor, filed an FIR in Patna, accusing Sushant’s girlfriend, Rhea and her family, of abetment to suicide and siphoning off of funds. In her defence, Rhea refuted all charges levied against her and her family. After a Supreme Court verdict in August, the case was transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation.

