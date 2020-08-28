Sections
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer denies representing actor for free in Sushant Singh Rajput case: 'It is not true'

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has denied claims that he is representing the actor for free or that he approached her himself. Rhea is being investigated in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rhea Chakraborty appeared for CBI questioning on Friday.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has offered further clarification on the comments she made during a recent television interview. Lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that he has not revoked the fees for the actor as he represents her in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau; she was also questioned by the Mumbai Police earlier.

“What Rhea said in her interview was only that I didn’t raise bills in her case and whatever people are saying that I approached her for this case and offered my services for free is not true. Fees is a matter between me and my client,” he said, as per ANI.

Earlier, Smita Parikh, a family friend of Sushant Singh Rajput had told Times Now that Rhea had got the lawyer for free. “Rhea told me that the lawyer is offering the services for free and mentioned nothing about his fees. So there’s definitely someone paying for this,” she had said.

On Friday, Rhea arrived at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Sushant’s death case. This is for the first time that Rhea Chakraborty (28) is being questioned by the CBI in the matter.



She was summoned by the central agency to appear before its probe team on Friday around 10.30 am, an official told PTI. The CBI team, which is in the city since the last eight days to investigate the Sushant death case, on Thursday recorded the statement of her brother Showik Chakraborty. The recording of statement lasted for more than eight hours.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Sushant’s father in Patna against Rhea and others for allegedly abetting his son’s suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

(With PTI inputs)

