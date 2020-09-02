Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer explains how Sushant Singh Rajput could look ‘jovial’ during Paris trip

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has responded to detractors who are dismissing Rhea’s claims that her boyfriend, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, didn’t leave his hotel room during their Paris trip because he’d had a depressive episode. Sushant’s fans found visuals of the actor having a grand time at Disneyland Paris, which made them question Rhea’s claims.

In an interview to The Quint, Rhea’s lawyer said, “What Rhea said was absolutely correct. Sushant and Rhea were in Paris for around six days and they spent one whole day in Disneyland. Rhea had mentioned Sushant was bipolar, and any medical expert will vouch that the mood swings of such people are in extremes.”

Rhea in her interview to India Today had narrated the experience of when she first saw Sushant struggle with his alleged mental illness during their 2019 Europe trip. She said that he didn’t leave the room for three days after landing in Paris, which concerned her. In Switzerland, he seemed better. In Italy, Rhea said, they stayed in a Gothic hotel, which had scary images in their hotel room. “That night, he couldn’t sleep, and felt that the place was haunted,” she said. Rhea suggested that they should check out, which he didn’t agree to. Sushant once against slipped into a shell. Rhea said that they ultimately had to cut short their trip.

Also read: Fan disputes Rhea Chakraborty’s claim of Sushant Singh Rajput’s deteriorating mental health in Paris with photo: ‘He was jovial’

She has been accused by Sushant’s father of having abetted his suicide and misappropriating his funds. Rhea has denied all allegations.

Satish Maneshinde also said that Sushant’s family was aware of the actor’s history with mental illness, despite their continued denial. The claim was recently also made by his former manager Shruti Modi’s lawyer.

Maneshinde, reacting to recently obtained WhatsApp conversations between Sushant’s sister Priyanka and Shruti Modi, questioned how Priyanka could obtain a prescription for him from New Delhi, during the coronavirus lockdown. “As per the prescription that has been accessed, the doctor has treated Sushant as an OPD patient. He has also consulted the late actor online. While online consultations are allowed during COVID-19, it is only for treating minor problems and also in cases where the doctor and patient know each other. Here is a case where the doctor has never met Sushant, treated him as an OPD patient and gave him prohibited drugs. This falls under forgery,” he said.

Sushant died on June 14. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate.

Follow @htshowbiz for more