Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on reports of her confessing to drugs chats: ‘We go by what CBI, ED, police or NCB officially says’

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has responded to reports quoting Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ‘sources’ as saying that she admitted to having drugs-related chats during questioning. He said that they would accept only official statements from the agencies investigating her possible role in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Talking about the reports, the lawyer told IANS, “No time for all this. We go by what CBI, ED, police or NCB officially says in writing.” Earlier, he had issued a statement denying that his client had any links with banned substances. “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test,” he had said.

Last week, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) joined the probe into Sushant’s death after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found evidence of a drugs angle while investigating financial irregularities. The media has also leaked Rhea’s alleged chats with a number of people, which contain mentions of banned drugs including marijuana and MDMA.

Rhea was called in for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the case after a Supreme Court order earlier this month. It was reported that during questioning, she confessed that the WhatsApp chats about drugs retrieved from her phone were authentic. However, her lawyer has dismissed these anonymous reports.

In a recent interview with India Today, Rhea claimed that Sushant was a recreational marijuana user and she tried to wean him off the drug habit. “Yes, Sushant used to smoke marijuana, he used to take it even before he met me. He started this during Kedarnath. I used to control him in this department only. He was a man of his own choices and nobody could stop him,” Rhea alleged, adding that she has never taken any drugs in her life and was willing to undergo a blood test to prove it.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His family members have accused Rhea of giving him drugs surreptitiously. They claimed that she did so in order to control him and his finances. In a self-made video, his father KK Singh said in Hindi, “Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant, for a long time. She is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

