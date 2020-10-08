Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals how she spent days in jail: ‘She conducted yoga classes for inmates, lived like commoner’

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, describing how she spent her time in jail, has said that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family seems to be ‘very vindictive’ towards her. Rhea has been accused by Sushant’s father, in an FIR backed by his family, of abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriating his funds.

Rhea was released on bail on Wednesday, after 28 days at the Byculla Jail on drugs-related charges in the case. Maneshinde in an interview called her a ‘Bengal tigress’, and said that she would ‘fight back’ to restore her tarnished image.

He said that Rhea made attempts to stay positive during her time in jail. Maneshinde said in an interview to NDTV, “I personally went to a jail to see a client after so many years, because she was hounded, and I wanted to see the condition that she was in. I was fortunate to see that she was in good spirits. She looked after herself in the jail. She used to conduct yoga classes for herself and her jail inmates. She adjusted herself in the jail, because she could not get home food because of the pandemic, and she lived with the inmates as if she was a commoner. Being an army girl, she fought the conditions like a battle, and she is ready to face any person who is trying to accuse her and harm her interests.”

“The reason that she was hounded, was just because the family was after her. I don’t know for what reason, the family seems to be very vindictive as far as Rhea Chakraborty is concerned,” he said. “I’ve been saying that the central agencies -- the CBI, the NCB, the ED -- have been hounding her only because she was the housewife or the live-in partner of this gentleman.”

Calling out media channels, he continued, “Media channels, particularly those which were hounding her, were doing it only for the TRPs. They were formatting all this fake news and bogus stories.” He called for the channels to be brought to court.

The court granted Rhea bail but with strict conditions - report every day for 10 days to Mumbai Police and before the NCB once in a month for the next six months. The court also directed her to submit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and not to tamper with evidence while out on bail. Her release was met with gratitude for the court and relief by a certain section of the film industry, which had been calling for a fair trial. Rhea’s brother, Showik, remains in jail. The actor and her family are being investigated by multiple central agencies.

