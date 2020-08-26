Rhea Chakraborty’s talent manager Jaya Saha summoned by ED after alleged drug chats surface: report

Rhea Chakraborty has allegedly been found to have links to banned drugs, a charge that has been refuted by her lawyer.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s talent manager, Jaya Saha, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with their investigation into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, reports Times Now. This development comes after the channel accessed WhatsApp chats between Rhea and Jaya, in which they allegedly discussed drugs.

Jaya had reportedly messaged Rhea on the morning of November 25 last year, as per WhatsApp chats accessed by the news channel, “Use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes for it to kick in.” It is presumed that the ‘him’ being referred to is Sushant.

The ED registered a money-laundering case after Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea for abetment to suicide, in which he also alleged that she misappropriated around Rs 15 crore from the late actor’s bank account. Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others were questioned by the agency in connection with the case earlier this month.

PTI reports that the ED, while probing the case, stumbled upon Rhea’s alleged links to banned drugs and has submitted this ‘prima facie’ information to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation.

However, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has denied the allegations and said in a statement, “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test.”

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a news report on Rhea’s alleged conversation about drugs and demanded that immediate action be taken. “This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this. #RheaDrugsChat,” she tweeted.

Sushant’s brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti, also shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “Now that we know from @TimesNow’s disclosure that Rhea and her coconspirators were surreptitiously administering drugs to SSR in coffee, looks like my hypotheticals in this post (based on the FIR)were not off the mark. Read the section where I question Rhea’s role. #Justice4SSR,” he wrote.

Vishal was referring to one of his blog posts from earlier this month, in which he had written, “I am not using any special information and I am quoting everything available in the public domain. The FIR claims that Sushant was perhaps given psychotropic drugs by Rhea (maybe even without his knowledge). Covert/Surreptitious medication is also perhaps illegal in the 21st century,” he wrote.

“There could be many explanations of this sudden onset of mental health issues in October/November of 2019. This could be a result of covert medication and withdrawal of psychotropic drugs (perhaps the covert medication stopped during their Europe trip in October 2019 [perhaps because of eating out mostly so no opportunity to covertly medicate him with food? or perhaps intentionally not medicating?], which led to withdrawal symptoms). And then, he was perhaps taken to the psychotherapist under the pretext of care,” he added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

