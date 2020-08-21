Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chat with Mahesh Bhatt on day she left Sushant Singh Rajput’s house revealed: ‘You’ve unclipped my wings’

Text exchanges between actor Rhea Chakraborty and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt have been shared online. It is being reported that Rhea moved out of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on June 8, and texted Mahesh Bhatt. Sushant died by suicide on June 14.

In messages accessed by India Today, Rhea told the filmmaker, “Aisha moves on..sir..with a heavy heart and sense of relief .” Aisha is the name of her character in the film Jalebi, produced by Mahesh. She added, “Our last call was a wake up call. You are my angel You were then And you are now.”

He replied, “Don’t look back. Make it possible what is inevitable. My love to your father . He will be a happy man.” Rhea responded, “Have found some courage,and what you said about my dad tht day on the phone pushed me to be strong for him. He sends you love and thanks you for always being so special.”

The filmmaker wrote, “You are my child. I feel light,” to which Rhea replied, “Aaaah no words sir. The best emotions i feel i feel for u.” Mahesh thanked her “for being brave.”

“You ve again unclipped my wings, twice in one life is almost God like,” she wrote further along in the conversation. On Rhea’s birthday on July 1, she received a message from the filmmaker. “I will make you proud,” she wrote to him, to which he replied, “You already have. Truly. I takes guts to do what you did. Don’t look back.”

Mahesh has been questioned by the Mumbai police in connection with Sushant’s death, along with more than 50 others. In interview to Times Now, Mahesh’s producer brother Mukesh Bhatt had said that he could tell Sushant was ‘disturbed’ and remembered having a conversation about this with Mahesh. He said, “I started my career way back with Parveen Babi, she was also a victim of schizophrenia. I remember telling my brother, that I am afraid he is also going the Parveen Babi way. I am not shocked, because I saw this coming.”

Sushant’s family has accused Rhea of abetting his suicide, siphoning off his funds, among other allegations. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

