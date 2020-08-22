Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats with Mahesh Bhatt on day Sushant Singh Rajput died reveal filmmaker tried calling her

More text exchanges between actor Rhea Chakraborty and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt have been revealed. A day after bits of their conversation on the day Rhea left her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s house were leaked to the press, further exchanges -- this time even on the day of Sushant’s death -- have been revealed. Sushant died on June 14, at the age of 34.

India Today shared messages, which span June 9 to June 15. On June 10, Mahesh sent Rhea a forwarded image and wrote, “Sometimes to really see things the way that they truly are, you have to take a step back, and another step, and then a few more.” Rhea replied, “So true. still just about getting my vision back. Goodmorning.”

On June 12, Mahesh sent another message: “Loneliness plays a key in nurturing the seed of personal creativity and birthing one’s true self.” On June 14, the morning of Sushant’s death, Rhea sent Mahesh a message at 9:35 am, “Goodmorning sir. I demand my dose of energy via the morning quotes you send on WhatsApp. That’s it love you.” Mahesh replied back, “Feelings come and go like clouds in a windy sky. Conscious breathing is my anchor,” followed by “Love you child.” Rhea replied, “Love you sir, my angel.”

At 2:35 pm on June 14, Mahesh texted Rhea, “Call me,” but did not receive a response. He called her twice on WhatsApp at around 4 and 5 pm.

Previously leaked chat messages revealed that Rhea had left Sushant’s house -- where she had been stationed during the lockdown -- on June 8, and told Mahesh about it. Rhea told the filmmaker, “Aisha moves on..sir..with a heavy heart and sense of relief .” Aisha is the name of her character in the film Jalebi, produced by Mahesh. She added, “Our last call was a wake up call. You are my angel You were then And you are now.” He replied, “Don’t look back. Make it possible what is inevitable. My love to your father . He will be a happy man.” Rhea responded, “Have found some courage,and what you said about my dad tht day on the phone pushed me to be strong for him. He sends you love and thanks you for always being so special.”

Sushant’s family has accused Rhea of abetting his suicide, siphoning off his funds, among other allegations. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Mahesh has been questioned by the Mumbai police in connection with Sushant’s death, along with more than 50 others.

